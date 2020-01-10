Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haverstock Funeral Home
602 Maple Avenue
LaPorte, IN 46350
219 362-3333
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Haverstock Funeral Home
602 Maple Avenue
LaPorte, IN 46350
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Gardner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Gardner


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Gardner Obituary
Donald Gardner

August 28, 1948 - Jan. 7, 2020

ROLLING PRAIRIE, IN - Donald Gardner, 71, of Rolling Prairie, IN, passed away Tuesday January 7, 2020 at his home.

He was born August 28, 1948 in La Porte, IN, the son of Arbie “Buck” and Helen (Charles) Gardner. Don grew up in New Carlisle, IN. He was a machinist for Dodge Manufacturing here for 10 years before moving to Arizona for 39 years, where he worked as an Aerospace machinist for Air Research and Boeing. Two years ago he retired and moved back to this area with his wife of 45 years, Kay. When Don was younger he liked to bowl with his dad and brother and was a hunter, still enjoying his guns throughout his later years. He loved spending time on his dirt bike doing wheelies, and riding his Harley with his wife and friends. He also liked to shoot pool and sing karaoke. Don cherished his time with his family and friends listening to music, especially classic rock.

Along with his wife Kay, he is also survived by his son, Robert (girlfriend Amy) Gardner of Olympia, WA; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Donald was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dennis Gardner.

Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, IN, where an informal gathering of family and friends to celebrate his life will take place Saturday, January 11, from 2 to 4 pm., with refreshments being served.

Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haverstock Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -