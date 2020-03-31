|
Donald Gene McCall
Dec. 9, 1947 - March 27, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Donald Gene McCall, 72, a resident of South Bend, Indiana, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan. He was born on December 9, 1947 in South Bend, Indiana, to Leonard and Iva (Sparks) McCall, both of whom preceded him in death.
On October 12, 1968 at St. Jude Catholic Church in South Bend, Donald married the former Judith Lynn Bogucki, who survives.
In addition to his loving wife of 52 years, Donald is survived by their son, Kevin Andrew (Jillian) McCall of South Bend and their children, Peyton Donald and Zachary David; and daughter, Sarah Margaret McCall of South Bend and her children, Isaac Andrew, Carson Michael, and Kylie Belle. Donald is also survived by his brothers, Dean (Darlene) McCall of Hurst, TX, Jerry McCall of Westville, IN, and twin brother, Ronald McCall of Mishawaka, IN.
In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by brothers, Thomas (Nancy) McCall (previously of South Bend) and Forrest Gayle McCall (previously of Mishawaka); as well as his sisters, Rosetta McCall Beal (previously of Cassopolis, MI) and Wanda McCall Stedman (previously of Idabel, OK).
Donald is also survived by ‘the best friend a man could ever have,' Joe L. (Elaine) White of Mishawaka. They went through the worst and best parts of their lives together, being there for each other. Thank you for your consistent friendship; you were always there for him. Thank you for always thinking of him and praying unceasingly. Semper Fi!!
Donald is survived by another friend, and caregiver, Dennis (Mary) Parmalee -- part-time caregiver, full-time friend. Thank You for your care and kindness, your faith, and your friendship to Don.
Donald served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps from 1965-1969, 23 of those months in Vietnam. He was employed at South Bend Supply Company, and then later, in the pressroom at Bendix Corporation. Donald attended Community Baptist Church in South Bend.
A private visitation for Donald will be held from 11:00am-1:00pm on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel. Interment will follow at 1:30pm at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend.
A public memorial service for Donald will be held at a later date.
Don has received his ‘new body' that God has promised. “...well done, thou good and faithful servant...” (Matthew 25:21)
Contributions in memory of Donald may be donated to , PO Box 97075, Washington, DC 20090-7075.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 31, 2020