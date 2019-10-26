|
Donald Gene Toll
June 11, 1932 - Oct. 20, 2019
BUCHANAN, MI - Donald Gene Toll of Buchanan passed away peacefully at Bradenton Hospice House in Bradenton, FL on October 20, 2019 at the age of 87. His dear friends Jan & Jerry Donley were at his side when he passed.
Don owned T & M Boiler Repair, South Bend, IN, until he retired. Prior to starting T & M Boiler Repair, Don was President of Fabricated Steel, South Bend, IN. Born in Buchanan on June 11, 1932 to Oscar & Caroline Toll, Don graduated from Buchanan High School in 1950. In November of 1952, Don married Yvetta J. Bowling of Buchanan, where they became lifelong residents. Don served in the United States Army from January 1953 to January 1955. Don & Yvetta enjoyed summering at Gulembo Campground on Round Lake in Fountain, MI for over 50 years and wintering in Palmetto, FL. Don enjoyed traveling in his motorhome, hunting, fishing, campfires, playing bingo, card games, and country music. One of his greatest pleasures was reading money magazines and watching the business channel on TV which he did daily until his passing.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Yvetta J. (Bowling) Toll; his parents, Oscar & Caroline (DeBoer) Toll; brothers, Ed & Dick; and sisters, Ruth McCaslin & Laverne Forler.
Don is survived by his brother, Dean (Joan) Toll of Buchanan; and brother-in-law, Bill (Carol) Bowling of Palmetto, FL, along with several nieces and nephews.
Don's wishes were to be cremated with no visitation. Groover Funeral Home, Ellenton, FL provided the cremation. Memorial contributions in memory of Don can be sent to Bradenton Hospice House, 2504 34th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL 34205.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019