SOUTH BEND, IN - Donald G. McClure, 91, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his home in South Bend. He was born June 5, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Edward G. and Minnie (Byer) McClure. On June 2, 1951, while on leave from the Army, he married the love of his life, Norma Jean (Leist) McClure, who was called to heaven on December 25, 2016.



Donald is survived by his son, Phil (Christine) McClure; daughter, Diana Guy; five grandchildren, Stephanie (Nick) Shumaker, Carrie McClure, Aron (Brooke) McClure, Gene (Ann) Guy, and Shannan (Steve) Asbury; and eleven great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Don McClure; son-in-law, Danny Guy; two sisters, Ruth Miller and Charlotte McClure; and three brothers, William, Robert, and Edward McClure.



Donald's family moved to Mishawaka and then South Bend in 1940, where he went on to play football and basketball at Lincoln Grade School. He continued playing football and basketball during his years at Riley High School. His football team was the first high school team to play on Notre Dame's football field.



On June 25, 1950, Donald asked Norma to marry him, which was also the same day the Korean Conflict began. He left to serve his country in Korea as a member of the 5th U.S. Army Division on October 16 of that year, serving there until October 1952. While in the Army, Donald joined the softball team where he played second base, pitcher, and catcher. His team won the tournament of 1952.



Donald worked in construction, building homes for fifteen years. He also worked at Maratile, Wheel Horse, and Honeywell Aircraft Division, from which he retired in 1986 after 23 years of service.



Donald enjoyed golfing, bowling, basketball, working on cars, and spending time at Silver Beach on Lake Michigan with his family. Donald was one you could always depend on, and those that knew him well, knew his bark was worse than his bite. He was always ready to lend a helping hand when needed. He loved working in the yard and also enjoyed the many family pets, watching Notre Dame women's basketball, helping his son with projects, and playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



In keeping with Donald's wishes, there will be no public services. A private interment of ashes will take place at a later date at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, IN. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.



Contributions in memory of Donald may be made to New Paris Church of the Brethren, 68170 Division St., P.O. Box 27, New Paris, IN 46553.



Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune from July 24 to July 28, 2019