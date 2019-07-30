|
|
Donald Hall
July 24, 1936 - July 28, 2019
DOWAGIAC, MI - Donald K. Hall, 83, of Dowagiac, passed away at South Bend Center for Hospice on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Don was born on July 24, 1936, to the late Edward and MarjorieAnn (Kirkwood) Hall in Buffalo, New York. After graduating from high school, Don enlisted in the United States Air Force. While enlisted he served overseas during the Korean War and earned the rank of Staff Sergeant. He returned home and helped to raise his three daughters. In October of 1993 he wed Lois Boyd and the two blended their families wonderfully. He was an insurance adjuster for Wolverine Mutual and retired after more than 25 years of service.
Don was a proud Veteran; he was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post #563 in Dowagiac. While there he served as an Adjutant and was the current Treasurer. Don took his civil responsibilities seriously; he wanted to make Dowagiac a better place to live. He could often be found volunteering with the revitalization of downtown, volunteering for Steve's Run, working fundraisers and writing grants for the American Cancer Society and the Red Cross, serving as a lecturer at First United Methodist Church of Dowagiac where he had been a member for over 50 years, or making new friends at Mr. Wahoo's where he was a known regular.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Marjorie Hall.
Don is survived by his wife, Lois Hall of Niles; children, Catherine Hall of Largo, Florida, Suzanne Hall of South Bend, and Melanie DeFord of South Bend; Lois's children, Timothy Boyd of Lake City, Florida and Sheilah (William) Morelock of Goshen, Indiana; grandchildren, Samantha DeFord and Ryan (Gina) Burdick; great-grandchildren, Julia and Layla; sisters, BeverlyAnn (Donald) Oman of Ft. Wayne and Rosemary Hall of Fort Wayne; and many extended family members and close friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at First United Methodist Church of Dowagiac located at 326 North Lowe Street, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Chris Momany will be officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Don's memory to the South Bend Center for Hospice at 111 Sunnybrook Ave., South Bend, Indiana 46637.
Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 30, 2019