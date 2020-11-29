Donald Harry
Grzegorek
Oct. 29, 1941 - Nov. 23, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Donald Harry Grzegorek, 79, of South Bend, IN, passed away at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 at Elkhart General Hospital in Elkhart, IN.
He was born on October 29, 1941 to the late Harry S. and Clara (Drajus) Grzegorek in South Bend, IN, and was a lifelong area resident. Along with his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Elaine Grzegorek; and one sister, Audrey Grzeskowiak.
Donald graduated in 1959 from South Bend Central High School and attended Ivy Tech Community College in South Bend.
Donald worked for many years in the RV Industry at Thetford Products in Elkhart, IN before retiring from Cast Products in Elkhart, IN, where he worked as a Shipping/Receiving Manager.
On November 14, 1970, he married Judith Elaine Dies at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in South Bend, IN. Judith passed away on November 11, 2017.
Donald is survived by his son, Brett (Maggie) Grzegorek of Mishawaka, IN; one granddaughter, Marissa Velez of Mishawaka, IN; and two brothers, George (Sandy) Grzegorek of North Liberty, IN and Dennis (Debbie) Gregor of Sedona, AZ.
Donald was a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of the American Legion Post #50 in South Bend. He loved to play golf and loved his dogs. Donald enjoyed working in his yard and took great pride in how good it looked. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who loved spending time with his granddaughter, Marissa. He would not hesitate to help his family, friends, or neighbors who were in need of anything. Donald was also a lifelong Notre Dame fan.
Visitation will be from 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow in New Carlisle Cemetery, where Military Honors will take place.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: American Legion Post #50, 1633 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN 46628.
Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN is handling arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com
