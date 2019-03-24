Donald Helak



June 16, 1929 - March 19, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Donald J. Helak, 89, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Don was born June 16, 1929 in South Bend, Indiana to the late William and Sophie (Wiatrolik) Helak. On September 30, 1950 Don married the love of his life, Alvina (Winkel) Helak; she preceded him in death on July 30, 2018. Left to cherish Don's memory are his children, Ann (Kelly) Newland, Susan (John) Hirschler, Paul (Kay Bergland) Helak, and Daniel (Kim Winenger) Helak; grandchildren, Riley Helak, Melissa (Paul) Miceli, and Ryan (Monica) Newland; and great-granddaughter, Alexa Miceli. He was preceded in death by his brother, Leon Helak; and sisters, Geraldine Helak and Loretta Helak. Don worked for South Bend Schools from 1958-1993, retiring after 35 years. A true family man, he was always there for his children and grandchildren. Don made it a point to attend every baseball, softball, and golf game they played; he even coached his son's little league team. When he was younger Don played baseball, basketball, and football for South Bend Central under the famous Johnny Wooden. Don was a huge Notre Dame and Cubs fan. He was ecstatic that he was able to see the Cubs win the World Series. Don had a wonderful sense of humor that lasted until his final day. A loving and caring man, he will be forever missed by all who knew him. Visitation for Don will be on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 12:30 to 1:30pm in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., with a Funeral Service to begin at 1:30pm in the funeral home Chapel. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort St., Mishawaka, IN 46545. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.