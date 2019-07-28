Home

Donald Hicks


1960 - 2019
Donald Hicks Obituary
Donald Hicks

August 3, 1960 - July 19, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Donald Hicks, 58, of Alonzo Watson Dr., South Bend, IN, passed away July 19, 2019. Donald was born August 3, 1960 in Chicago, IL, to Fred and Barbara Hicks both of whom preceded him in death along with brother, Ronald Hicks. Donald was a mechanic and he loved cars. Survivors left to cherish his memory include children, Malika Hicks & Donte Moffett; & siblings, Cynthia Rhine, Catrise Hicks, & Fred Hicks, Jr. Private services will be held. Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY. Visit www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com for condolences.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 28, 2019
