|
|
Donald “DD” Hudnall
June 19, 1963 - March 27, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Surrounded by his wife Michelle and son Conner, Donald “DD” Hudnall passed away in his South Bend home on March 27, 2020. He was born on June 19, 1963 to the late Ira and Louise (Rhiendel) Hudnall in Ohio. In 1977, Indiana became his home where he graduated from Clay High School in 1981.
DD was well known as a formidable competitor on the softball field where his strong bat and glove earned him induction to the Indiana Slow Pitch Hall of Fame in 2014. He was an asset to every team for whom he played. Nothing made him prouder than his son Conner, who earned his own accolades playing baseball for Purdue University.
In 2001, DD married the love of his life, Michelle (Niemier). “I love that girl to death,” he told all. When Conner fell in love, married, and in turn became a father himself, DD's heart was filled with joy. Little Brooks Andrew Hudnall was the apple of his Papa's eye.
The measure of a man's character is reflected in how he treats others. This was so true of DD. He was always willing to lend a hand, and never met a stranger. Neighbors often awoke to find the snow cleared from their walks, leaves picked up, or lawns mowed. For the past decade, co-workers at St. Joe Paper & Packaging admired his strong work ethic and resilience.
DD's family meant everything to him. On weekends he'd be supporting his nieces and nephews at their sporting events. Every Sunday, you could find DD enjoying gospel bluegrass that was such a strong part of his family roots. Like everything in his life, he met the challenge of his cancer diagnosis with a determination to resolve. Even his Community Hospital oncology team enjoyed his ornery sense of humor.
DD is survived by his wife, Michelle (Niemier) Hudnall; son, Conner (Kori) Hudnall; grandson, Brooks Hudnall; brother, David (Julie) Hudnall; and cherished nephews and nieces. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, John Hudnall, Barbara Bates, and Chad Hudnall.
A private family service will be held on March 30, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home (River Park), followed by a burial at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, Indiana. A public celebration of DD's life will be scheduled in the coming months.
Those wishing to make a memorial gift are invited to support the college education fund for Brooks Hudnall. Mail to Palmer Funeral Homes, 2528 Mishawaka Avenue, South Bend, IN 46615.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 30, 2020