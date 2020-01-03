|
|
Donald I. Sheteron, Jr.
Jan. 26, 1951 - Dec. 30, 2019
VANDALIA, MI - Donald Irven “Junior” Sheteron, Jr., age 68, died peacefully Monday, December 30, 2019 in his residence.
He was born January 26, 1951 in Cassopolis, Michigan, the middle of five children of Donald and Mabel Marie Sheteron, Sr.
Junior served honorably and proudly on the Penn Township Fire Department. He was very active in the Donnell Lake Conservation Club including a term as President. Junior loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed time on the lake with friends.
Donald will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by one sister, Sharon (Don) LeVan of White Pigeon; three brothers, Larry (Betty Lynn) Sheteron of Edwardsburg, Tex (Nancy) Sheteron of Cassopolis, and Alan (Becky) Sheteron of Cassopolis, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Family and friends will gather Monday, January 6, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m. in Diamond Cove Missionary Church, 22820 Diamond Cove Street, Cassopolis with the Reverend Charlie Keller officiating. Mr. Sheteron will be laid to rest beside his parents in Reames and Norton Cemetery.
The family prefers contributions in memory of Donald be made to Joseph Norton Sheteron Scholarship, c/o Michigan Gateway Foundation, 111 Days Avenue, Buchanan, Michigan 49107.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 3, 2020