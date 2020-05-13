Donald J.
Andrzejewski
Feb. 3, 1933 - May 10, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Donald J. Andrzejewski, 87, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020.
Donald was born on February 3, 1933 in Mishawaka, Indiana, to the late Edward and Catherine (Przybylinski) Andrzejewski. Donald was also preceded in death by daughter, Judith Lynne Andrzejewski, and brothers, Edward Jr. and Richard Andrzejewski.
On October 13,1956, Donald married Dolores (Markowski) Andrzejewski; she survives along with daughter, Linda (Steve) Waltz of Granger, IN, son, Ken (Lori) Andrzejewski of South Bend, IN, and grandsons, Zachary Waltz of Kissimmee, FL and Noah Waltz of Granger, IN.
Donald's greatest love of his life was his wife, Dolores, and his family. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He never missed any of his grandsons' sporting events. Donald's priority was his Catholic faith, which he practiced daily.
He graduated from Central Catholic High School, where he was an All-State basketball player. Donald then served his country by enlisting in the United States Navy for a two-year term, ending in an Honorable Discharge. He then worked at Indiana Michigan Electric for 40 years as an electrician. He was a member of VREA.
Donald was a parishioner at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church. He was greatly involved as an usher, lector, Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion, homebound ministry, parish council, collection counter, home and school board, athletic board, ICCL advisory board, assisting with funeral dinners, and captain of the bingo team. Donald and his wife Dolores were also responsible for organizing the annual Holiday Craft Bazaar for 21 years. He was later a Marian High School board member, a member of their booster club, and was instrumental in improvements made to the football field. Donald was also an avid fan of the Notre Dame women's basketball team and the Chicago Cubs.
Visitation for Donald will be held from 3:00-7:00pm on Friday, May 15, 2020 in Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, where a Rosary will be prayed at 3:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church, 2320 E. Jefferson Boulevard, South Bend. The Mass will be concelebrated by Rev. Bob Garrow, Rev. David Ruppert, and Rev. Terry Fisher. Graveside services and burial will follow at Highland Cemetery, South Bend. Additional visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00am on Saturday at the church prior to Mass.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
