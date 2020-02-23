|
|
Donald J. Aranowski
Nov. 23, 1926 - Feb. 20, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Donald J. Aranowski, 93, of South Bend, passed away on Thursday February 20, 2020 at Healthwin Specialized Care Facility. He was born on November 23, 1926 in South Bend, to the late Joseph and Bernice (Stackowiak) Aranowski and was a lifelong area resident. On May 28, 1949 he married Patricia B. Melczek, who preceded him in death on June 12, 2010. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard Aranowski and a sister-in-law, Ann Aranowski. Donald is survived by his two daughters, Lynn (Marc) Caenepeel of Hendersonville, NC and Victoria S. (Joseph) Pietrucha of Mishawaka; four grandchildren, Jason (Jennifer) Caenepeel of Lancaster, SC, Bryan (Roberta Warner) Caenepeel of Anchorage, AK, Mary (Cory Davis) Pietrucha of Skokie, IL and Jodie (fiance Ian Hawkins) Pietrucha of Denver, CO; two great-grandchildren, Dylan and Jack Caenepeel of Lancaster, SC; and by a niece, Janice McClain of Mishawaka. Mr. Aranowski worked as a Foreman/Truck Driver for Hamilton Harris for 20 years before retiring on June 20, 1990. He was a United States Navy Veteran of WWII where he served as a Fireman 1st Class and was on the USS Calamares. He was a member of the post #8748 and Holy Cross Catholic Church. He liked to collect Walt Disney Beanie Babies, putting together jigsaw puzzles, golfing with “the gang” and enjoyed walking at the Mall and meeting people there. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday February 26, 2020 at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., where a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 3 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday February 27, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1050 Wilber St., South Bend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may to Healthwin Specialized Care Facility, 20531 Darden Rd., South Bend, IN 46637. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com. The family wishes to thank all the employees and volunteers at Healthwin Specialized Care Facility and especially the nurses and aides in the East-1 Wing for their compassionate care for Don.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020