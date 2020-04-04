|
Donald J. Bentley
July 1, 1951 - April 1, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Donald J. Bentley, 68, of South Bend passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Don was born July 1, 1951 in Mishawaka to the late Vernon E. and Louellan (Craft) Bentley. On November 13, 1970 in St. Joseph, Michigan, he married Garnet (Fye) Bentley, who survives.
Also surviving are his daughters, Penny (Miguel) Jara and Kelly Bentley; grandchildren, Michael, Brian, Elena, Tony, Coby, and Cory; great-grandchild, Josiah; sister, Phyllis “Patty” Fahler; many nieces and nephews; and a host of “adopted” kids and grandkids whom he loved as his own. In addition to his parents, Don is preceded by his twin brother, Ronald Bentley; brothers, Larry Bentley and Michael Bentley; and sisters, Marsha Cox and Pamela Zurzold.
Don worked at AM General for over 37 years before retiring in 2011. He was an avid Notre Dame football fan and loved spending time with his grandchildren. His greatest joy in life was family. Don took great pride in his home and could usually be found working on projects in the garage or helping others. Don loved to surprise his wife Garnet with gifts for no reason. He had a heart of gold and never knew a stranger; everyone was invited to “stop by the house sometime!”
A private celebration of life for Don will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Homes and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.
Contributions in memory of Donald may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105, or to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 4, 2020