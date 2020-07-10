1/1
Donald J. Buck

Oct. 10, 1923 - July 5, 2020

BREMEN, IN - Donald Buck, 96, of Nappanee, formerly of Bremen, passed away at 12:20 pm, Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Miller's Merry Manor of Wakarusa. Donald was born on October 10, 1923, the son of the late Carl and Leora (Dickinson) Buck near Delphi, IN. His three years of military service in the Army included several months in Europe during WWII. He graduated from Indiana University with a BS in Business. On September 7, 1946, he married Wilma Jean Frey. She passed away on December 29, 2008. He is survived by five children: David (Jan) Buck of Nappanee, Dennis (Jane) Buck of Bremen, Debi (Richard) Matteson of Rockwall, TX, Diane (Michael) Mann of Sharpsburg, GA, and Dawn (Curt) Carius of Morton, IL, 18 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren. In 1947 after their wedding in Remington, IN, Don and Wilma moved to South Bend. Then in 1965 with a family of five, they moved to Mishawaka where he worked for Allied Signal (formerly Bendix) until his retirement in 1988. They moved to Bremen in 2000. Don was an active member of Community Gospel Church in Bremen since its founding in 1967. At the church he served for many years as secretary of the Elder Board. Gifted in statistics and recording events, he journaled his life and relationship with his Savior, Jesus Christ. His desire was for others to come to know and have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Don and Wilma served with Gideons International for several years. He loved to read and study the Word of God, sharing it freely with his children. Always a patient husband and father, he put the needs of others above his own. Generosity characterized his life. With a farming background, Don liked to garden as a hobby and knew what it was like to work hard. Traveling was also a hobby that he enjoyed with his beloved wife, Wilma. He loved reading, especially biographies and the Bible, as evidenced by an extensive library. Don's family would like to thank Heritage House in Nappanee and Miller's Merry Manor in Wakarusa for all the love and concern that they showed to our dad. Memorials on Dad's behalf can be made to Community Gospel Church and Gideons International. A private family burial will take place. There will be a Celebration of Life service at 11:00 am on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Community Gospel Church, 68893 St Rd 331, Bremen. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Community Gospel Church
