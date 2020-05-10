Donald J. Nufer
May 11, 1928 - May 2, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Donald J. Nufer, 91, residing in Granger, Indiana passed away at 1:10pm Saturday, May 2, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Don worked for the South Bend Community Schools from 1963-1978. Don and Louise owned and operated Burton's Laundry on Lincolnway West and River Park, South Bend from 1964-1983.
Don was born on May 11, 1928 in Mishawaka, Indiana to the late Alfred and Fern J. (Bordner) Nufer. On August 12, 1950 in South Bend, Indiana, Don was united in marriage to Louise (Cebulski), who survives. They were just 4 months shy of celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. Upon retirement they lived in Angola, Indiana and returned to the area several years later.
Along with his wife Louise, Don is survived by two sons, Tom D. (Sandra) Nufer of South Bend and David A. (Susan) Nufer of Mishawaka; eight grandchildren, Pilar (Andrew) Walton, Jennifer (Mike) Martin, Brian (Jennifer) Nufer, Joey (Emily) Nufer, Nicole (John) Lehman, Katie (Steve) Hill, Kim Youngs, and Christopher Miller, fourteen great-grandchildren; his sister, Bonnie Breden; and several nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his two sons, Michael and James.
Don enjoyed going to the casino with his wife Louise. However, the greatest pleasure Don had in life was his family. He was a United States Navy Veteran and learned to fly planes while serving in the Navy.
Private services were held last Thursday, May 7, 2020. Entombment took place at Highland Mausoleum, South Bend, IN. Palmer Funeral Home - River Park Chapel assisted with arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Don may be donated to Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be shared with the Nufer family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 10, 2020.