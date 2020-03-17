|
Donald J. Zehner Sr.
June 21, 1936 - March 13, 2020
MONTEREY, IN - Donald J. Zehner Sr., 83, of Monterey passed away peacefully Friday, March 13, 2020, at Advent Hospital in Sebring, Florida.
He was born June 21, 1936, in Monterey to August and Anna (Shorter) Zehner. He lived his entire life in the Monterey community. He was married July 27, 1957, to Ruth Keller at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Monterey. Don attended Holy Family School through the 8th grade, followed by Monterey public school, graduating from Monterey High School in 1954. Following graduation, he worked at the Culver Military Academy and Studebakers in South Bend, Indiana. Don and Ruth owned and operated Zehner Service Center for 41 years. Since 1970 Don and Ruth have owned and operated a Mobile Home Park in Monterey.
Don was a devoted husband and father, a wonderful grandpa, brother, and friend. He was a lifelong member of St. Anne's Catholic Church. He was a past member of the Lions Club and a Volunteer Fireman for the Monterey Fire Department. Don had a very generous heart and was always willing to help those in need. Don enjoyed the challenge of fixing anything that was broken. After retirement, Don and Ruth spent winters in Avon Park, Florida.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Ruth; his children, Don (Pam) Zehner of Logansport, Greg (Mary) Zehner of Monterey, August (Kathy) Zehner of Anderson, Sharon (Larry) Yelaska of Walkerton, and son-in-law, Linn Reynolds of Winamac; grandchildren, Arin (Shawn), Jordan (Danny), Lauren (Lukas), Peyton, Bryan, Heather (Phil), Erik, Tiffany (Jordan), Bryce, Gwen (Jake), Donna, Jill, Nick, Sarah (Eric), Zack (Shelli), Katie, Brett, Jessie, Kelsey, and Nita; great-grandchildren, Mason, Gavin, Ashton, Genevieve, Bernard, Evelyn, Margaret, Claire, Ezekiel, and Eloise; sister, Mary (Joe) Penska; sister-in-law, Delores Zehner, and many nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bob and Jim; sister, Sue, daughter, Beth and grandson, Ben.
A private Catholic service will take place at St. Anne's Catholic Church, Monterey, with immediate family due to current coronavirus requirements.
A memorial service will take place in June.
Memorial contributions in Don's memory can be made to St. Anne's Church in Monterey, IN or the for COPD research.
Condolences can be made online at www.odomfuneralhome.com or to Ruth Zehner, P.O. Box 5, Monterey, IN 46960.
The Odom Funeral Home, Culver, is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 17, 2020