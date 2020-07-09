1/1
Donald J. Zelasko
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald J. Zelasko

Nov. 23, 1934 - July 7, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Donald J. Zelasko, 85, of South Bend, IN passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his home. He was born on November 23, 1934 in New Carlisle, IN to the late Stazy and Sadie (Wroblewski) Zelasko. On May 24, 1958 in South Bend, IN, he was united in marriage to Betty Burch Zelasko who survives.

Donald is also survived by two daughters, Cheryl (Terry) Trethewey of South Bend, IN and Julie (Ron) Wamser of New Buffalo, MI; five grandchildren, Melissa (Stuart Wuergler) Trethewey, Jared Trethewey, Riley Trethewey, Kristen Wamser, and Laura Wamser; three great-grandchildren, Quinn, Cali, and Landon Wuergler; and brother, Albert Zelasko of New Carlisle, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Ernie Zelasko, Rose Chodzinski, Francis Bilinski, Irene Sipotz, Stazy Zelasko Jr., Bernice Opaczewski, Edward Zelasko, and Louie Zelasko.

Donald was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from New Carlisle High School and served his country in the United States Army Reserve where he jumped with the Chicago Sky Divers as a paratrooper. He worked as a forklift mechanic for AM General for twenty years and Mastic Corporation for twenty-five years. Donald ran a Marathon filling station and then ran a Sunoco filling station He loved animals, traveling, and country music. He was devoted to his wife, daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved taking them places and really enjoyed being with them.

The family will hold a private graveside service at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved