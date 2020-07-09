Donald J. Zelasko
Nov. 23, 1934 - July 7, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Donald J. Zelasko, 85, of South Bend, IN passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his home. He was born on November 23, 1934 in New Carlisle, IN to the late Stazy and Sadie (Wroblewski) Zelasko. On May 24, 1958 in South Bend, IN, he was united in marriage to Betty Burch Zelasko who survives.
Donald is also survived by two daughters, Cheryl (Terry) Trethewey of South Bend, IN and Julie (Ron) Wamser of New Buffalo, MI; five grandchildren, Melissa (Stuart Wuergler) Trethewey, Jared Trethewey, Riley Trethewey, Kristen Wamser, and Laura Wamser; three great-grandchildren, Quinn, Cali, and Landon Wuergler; and brother, Albert Zelasko of New Carlisle, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Ernie Zelasko, Rose Chodzinski, Francis Bilinski, Irene Sipotz, Stazy Zelasko Jr., Bernice Opaczewski, Edward Zelasko, and Louie Zelasko.
Donald was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from New Carlisle High School and served his country in the United States Army Reserve where he jumped with the Chicago Sky Divers as a paratrooper. He worked as a forklift mechanic for AM General for twenty years and Mastic Corporation for twenty-five years. Donald ran a Marathon filling station and then ran a Sunoco filling station He loved animals, traveling, and country music. He was devoted to his wife, daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved taking them places and really enjoyed being with them.
The family will hold a private graveside service at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
