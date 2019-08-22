|
|
Donald L. Boyer
Jan. 20, 1935 - Aug. 18, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Donald L. Boyer went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 18, 2019. Donald was born on January 20, 1935 in Niles, Michigan to parents Arlington Boyer and Doris (Hathaway) Boyer. He was raised in Buchanan, MI and graduated in 1953 from Buchanan High School. From there, Don graduated from Western Michigan University with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He also has a master's degree in Finance from the University of Connecticut. He was preceded in death by his parents, his infant son Gregory, and brother Tom. Don met the love of his life, Georgia Barnes, at WMU and they were married in 1958. He served as Georgia's personal secretary for 61 happy years. He began work in Niles at “The Building and Loan” in 1960 and retired 32 years later from “Bank of America.” As a lifelong drummer, Don had a passion for music (especially Jazz) that he shared with many over the years including playing in nursing homes and churches. He also had a sincere love for capturing moments in time through the lens of a camera. Don was very active in community service which he passed down to his children and grandchildren. He served on the Niles Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Chief Fundraiser with The United Way, the United Way Board of Directors, State Officer on the Jaycee's, a member of Toastmasters International, a founding member and State Officer of the Noon Optimist Club of Niles, a member of Northwest United Methodist Church and member of the Administrative Council, Finance Chair, and Prayer Committee. He also proudly served as Northwest UMC's resident coffee maker. He is survived by his wife, Georgia (Barnes) Boyer, son Timothy (Tamara) Boyer, daughter Melissa Boyer (Dennis); his grandchildren, Erik (Samantha) Boyer, Matthew (Magdalene), Andrew (Logan), Katelyn Boyer; and great granddaughter Amelia Boyer. He is also survived by brothers/sisters in-law and many nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to Northwest United Methodist Church at 21855 Brick Rd, South Bend, IN 46628.Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m., on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Northwest United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 p.m. in the church with our wonderful Pastor Vickie Van Nevel presiding. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 22, 2019