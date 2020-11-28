Donald L. Harness, Jr.
Oct. 16, 1926 - Nov. 24, 2020
CASSOPOLIS, MI -
Donald LaMar Harness, Jr., 94 of Cassopolis, Michigan passed in his sleep at home on November 24, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born October 16, 1926 in Mishawaka, Indiana to the late Donald Harness and Helen (Replogle). He is survived by his wife, Ann M. (Williamson); sons, Tim (Cindy) of Cassopolis, Brian (Virginia) of Cassopolis, and Kevin (Kim) of Allegan; a brother, Dennis (Becky) of Edwardsburg, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Glenn (Helen) of Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Don secured his first paying job as the custodial assistant while attending Osolo Elementary School in Elkhart. A tool and die maker by trade, he retired from a management position at Taylor Products in Elkhart in 1983.
He served two years in the Navy in the Pacific Theater during WWII on an LST. After the war, he earned his pilot's license through the GI bill.
His faith was a most important part of his life. While attending Mason Baptist Church in Cassopolis, Don taught Sunday School, and he and Ann served as youth directors for an association of seven Baptist youth groups. More recently, he was a long time member of Adamsville Road Church of God.
Family and friends often benefitted from his wide-ranging handyman expertise. He enjoyed golf, bowling, water sports, hunting, camping, and hiking. During Don and Ann's 73 years of marriage, they enjoyed extensive travel. His greatest joy was sharing time with his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans
, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Springs, KY 41076 or to Habitat for Humanity, 601 Sycamore Street, Niles, MI 49120.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 2:00 P.M. TODAY, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Five Points Cemetery, Edwardsburg, Michigan. Thank you for observing the COVID regulations.
Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.