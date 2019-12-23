Home

Donald L. Waddups Sr.


1961 - 2019
Donald L. Waddups Sr. Obituary
Donald L. Waddups Sr.

Sept. 28, 1961 - Dec. 20, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Donald L. Waddups Sr., 58, passed away at home unexpectedly on Friday, December 20, 2019.

Donald was born September 28, 1961 in South Bend to Dale and Elizabeth (Korrect) Waddups, Sr. On June 13, 1992, Donald married his loving wife, Barbara (Cahall) Waddups. She survives along his mother, Elizabeth Waddups; his children, Tina (Guy) Searfoss, Donald Waddups, Jr., Jacob (Elizabeth) Waddups, and Jasmine Waddups; 9 grandchildren; and a sister, Donna Kreighbaum. Donald was preceded in death by his father, Dale Waddups Sr.; his daughter, Cassie Waddups; and a brother, Dale Waddups, Jr.

Donald worked for Curtis Products for many years. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Per Donald's wishes, no services will be held. St. Joseph Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 23, 2019
