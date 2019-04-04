Home

Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Donald L. Zanotti Obituary
Donald L. Zanotti

May 28, 1947 - April 1, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Donald Louis Zanotti, 71, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, in Hospice House, South Bend.

Don was born on May 28, 1947, in Mishawaka to Nino and Inez (Poletti) Zanotti. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Surviving are his daughter, Dana Marcotte of South Bend; son, Ryan (Brittany) Zanotti of Elkhart; four grandchildren, Tyler and Tony (Ciara Getz) Marcotte, and Audree and Lily Zanotti; a sister, Sharon Burrow of Leesburg, Virginia; brother, Brian Zanotti of Mishawaka; former wife and mother of his children, Sherry Zanotti; and son-in-law, Tim Marcotte.

Don was a Mishawaka High School graduate. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. He worked at Jordan Ford for 20 years and was the owner and operator of Nino's Lounge.

Visitation will be on Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 1 PM to 6 PM in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Funeral Services will be on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 1 PM in the funeral home with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka. Military rites by VFW Post 360/American Legion 151 burial team.

Memorial contributions may be made to Center for Hospice, 111 Sunnybrook Ct., South Bend, IN 46637.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 4, 2019
