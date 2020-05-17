Donald M. Mallard



Sept. 22, 1956 - April 29, 2020



PENDLETON, IN - Donald M. Mallard, 63, of Pendleton, IN passed away on April 29, 2020 in Pendleton, IN. He was born to the union of Taffie Mallard Sr. and Frances (Brown) Mallard on September 22 1956 in South Bend, IN.



Donald is formerly from South Bend, IN and attended the SBCSC. He enjoyed fishing, music, pottery, basketball, and traveling. Donald married Kathy Mallard and later married Stefanie Mallard. There were no children born to either union.



Donald was preceded in death by both of his parents; one brother, Calvin Mallard; and one sister, Joan Grywczynski. Those left to cherish his memory are two brothers, William Harris of Lafayette, IN and Taffie Mallard Jr. of South Bend, IN; and two sisters, Margret Blount Edwards and Malinda Mallard both of South Bend, IN.



Also left to mourn are many nephews and nieces, great-nephews and nieces, and a host of family and friends.



Due to the Corona Virus there will be no service. There will be a memorial service at a later date.





