Donald N. Heirman
Aug. 16, 1940 - Oct. 30, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Donald N. Heirman, 80, died October 30, 2020, in Lincroft, New Jersey. His wife of 45 years, Lois (Smith), predeceased him in early 2009. Don will be buried alongside his wife at Arlington National Cemetery. He was a communicant and member of the choir at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Lincroft, NJ for over 50 years.
He was born and grew up in Mishawaka, attended Mishawaka High School (Class of 1958) and attended Purdue University before entering the military after getting his MSEE degree in 1963. He then started a long career at Bell Telephone Laboratories in New Jersey. After retiring from Bell Labs, he established his own EMC consulting in Lincroft, New Jersey.
Don was on active duty in the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1965. He continued his service in the Naval Reserves until 1985 when retired with the rank of Commander.
In his early years, he attended St. Joseph Catholic Church and grade school in Mishawaka where he was born and where his parents lived for close to 60 years as his father worked for Uniroyal (Ball Band) for over 40 years. He then graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1958. His dad also graduated from MHS in 1935. His mother graduated from Washington High School in South Bend, IN in 1938. His remaining cousins on his mother's side (Richard Widmar, Barri Evangelisti, and David Widmar) still live in the Mishawaka-South Bend-Granger area.
In 2015, Don decided to promote the need for a downtown Mishawaka “living” Historical Museum to capture the town history as well as point out places and events to see in town. It is now located at 121 South Main Street within about a block from St. Joseph Church and grade school which he attended, and two blocks from the old St. Joe Hospital where he was born. He wanted the central town location to be able to find the museum and thus attract visitors to downtown and to display the past and present that made the town successful and is continuing to do so. The idea made the front page of the Mishawaka Enterprise (Thursday, July 23, 2015). Active board members of the Museum are Randy Long, Joe DeKever, and Pete DeKever.
He has presented numerous workshops, tutorials, and technical papers internationally. Since 1973 the number of technical presentations and papers on a variety of EMC measurement related subjects and associated standards exceeded well over 60. He also gave over 80 training courses in the U.S. as well as in Europe. Don is listed in several “Who's Who” publications including Who's Who in Technology, Who's Who in Science and Engineering, and Men of Achievement. A complete review of his career is on his website: www.donheirman.com
Visitation will be 4 pm-6 pm Tuesday, November 10, 2020, with a scripture service/Rosary starting at 4 pm at Hahn Funeral Home in Mishawaka. A Funeral Mass (rite of Christian Burial) will be at 11 am Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mishawaka. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery where his wife is buried. It will be a Military funeral ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association
, PO Box 1834, Merrifield, VA 22166-8034.
.