Donald Neal Michael Horning
Oct. 10, 1930 - July 26, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Donald Neal Michael Horning was born on October 10, 1930 in South Bend, Indiana. His parents were John Andrew Horning and Berth Peltz Horning, both deceased. Donald passed away on July 26, 2019.
Donald was a graduate of Central High School in South Bend Indiana (1948). He attended Kalamazoo College where he received a BA in Sociology and Biology (1952). His MA in Sociology and Psychology (1957) and his PhD in Sociology, Psychology and Economics (1962) were received at Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana.
Donald taught at Indiana University from 1955-1962, and Ohio University from 1962-1967, where he cofounded the Center for Economic Opportunity in Appalachia, a program that was part of President Lyndon Johnson‘s War on Poverty. He next accepted a position at Western Michigan University as Associate Director of the Center for Social Research. From there he accepted a position as Professor and Chair of the Department of Sociology, Anthropology and Social Work at Saint Mary's College, Notre Dame, Indiana. He served that position for most of his time at Saint Mary's. While at Saint Mary's he served as Chair of the Colleges NCA re-accreditation committee in 1975, 1985 and 1995. Dr. Horning received many professional awards including the Professor of the Year award at Ohio University, and the Spes Unica Award for outstanding service at Saint Mary's College. Additionally he received the President's Medal at Saint Mary's, an award that is rarely given to faculty. Throughout his professional career he served as Secretary of The Society for the Study of Social Problems (1965-1975) and as a regional representative of Alpha Kappa Delta, the national sociological honor society. Upon retirement he was made an Emeritus Professor. His professional writings were in the area of employment theft.
In 1957 he married Irene (Renee) Darmos who served as the Executive Director of the Society For the Study of Social Problems (1965-1975) and who co-owned the Artworks Gallery with Donald in South Bend, Indiana. Renee passed in 2008. Donald married Lisa Haffner-Williams in 2013; they resided in Pasadena, California.
Donald was predeceased by his brothers James and John and his sisters, Mary K. Fields, Mary C. Mrozek, and Betty Ann Crosiar. He is survived by nephews, Mark Mrozek of Dallas, TX, John Mrozek of Dallas, TX, David Mrozek of Dallas, TX, Mark Poehler of Osceola, IN, Chris Crosiar of South Bend, IN, Alan Davis of Saint Charles, IL, Jeffrey Davis of Irvine, CA, David Fields of Tucson, AZ, and Scott Fields of South Bend, IN. Surviving nieces are Anne Mrozek Hale of Dallas, TX, Valerie Kaye Dye of Grand Rapids, MI, Cathy Pulliam of Osceola, IN, Patti DeGrolier of Osceola, IN, Janice Hopper Horning of South Bend, IN, Carol Blankenbaker of South Bend, IN, Laura Horning of South Bend, IN, and Marcia Crosiar of South Bend, IN; daughter-in-law, Sara Williams of South Bend, IN; sisters-in-law, Jane Horning of South Bend, IN, Cydne Haffner of Fallbrook, CA, and Goldie Davis of Saint Charles, IL; and brother-in-law, Craig Haffner of Naples, FL. A Memorial Service will be held in late Fall in South Bend, Indiana.
Celebration of Life services will be held at Sunnyside Presbyterian Church, 115 S. Frances St., South Bend, IN 46617, on Nov. 9, 2019 @ 11:30am. Refreshments and snacks to follow.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019