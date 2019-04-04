Donald R. Beitler



July 15, 1931 - April 1, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Donald R. Beitler, 87, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 in his home.



Donald was born July 15, 1931 in South Bend to the late Sylvester and Theodora (Poznanski) Beitler. On May 14, 1955 Donald married his loving wife, Joan (Bejma) Beitler who preceded him in death on May 15, 2009. Surviving are their sons, Robert (Sheila) Beitler, David (Sherry) Beitler, Richard (Karin) Beitler, and Steve (Cassy) Beitler; grandchildren, Kayla, Ella, Christopher, Adam (Melissa), Kaiti, Chelsea, Shawn, & Hannah Beitler; and great-grandson, Grayson Beitler.



Donald proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a 1950 graduate of Washington High School where he played football. Donald also played for the University of Tulsa. He was a lifetime member of the Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Union Local #172 and a member of the Clay Democratic Club, and ZB Falcons. He is an inductee of the South Bend-Mishawaka and Indiana State Bowlers Hall of Fame. Donald enjoyed bowling, golf, trips to the casino, and going out to eat with his buddies. He loved traveling with his wife and family, Disney World being a favorite. Donald was an avid Green Bay Packers and Notre Dame football fan as well as an IU basketball fan. Donald, “Dzia-Dzia”, loved his grandchildren greatly and enjoyed attending their sporting events.



Visitation will be Friday, April 5, 2019 from 2:00pm - 8:00pm, in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church, US933 N, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00am. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.



In Memory of Donald's wife, Joan, contributions may be made to The , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.



Published in South Bend Tribune from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019