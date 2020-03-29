|
Donald R. “Don” Riffel
Nov. 1, 1936 - March 27, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Our dad, Don Riffel, age 83, of Mishawaka, lndiana passed away peacefully in Memorial Hospital, South Bend, after a short illness. Born November 1, 1936 in South Bend to Raymond and Rosalind Riffel, they preceded you in death along with a brother, Fred Riffel; a sister, Sharon Winter; and granddaughter, Ashley Riffel.
A graduate of Clay High School, you proudly served your country in the Naval Reserves. Surviving are your wife, Mary Ann (Wrobel) Riffel; your sons, John, Jeffrey (Christine), James, Kirk (Rebecca), Michael Wiskotoni (Heidi), and Mark Wiskotoni (Kristine); the grandkids, apples of your eye, Celia, Derrick (Ashley), Zak, Caden, Brianna, Jared, Kyle, Alexis, Brandon, Dane, Kylie, and Austin; four great-grandkids, Alivia, Logan, Kayden, and Alyana; your sister, Nancy Jackson of The Villages, Florida; and your brother, Edward Riffel of Pismo Beach, CA.
A member of Queen of Peace Parish in Mishawaka, IN, your faith was deep and solid - never preaching, just setting wholesome examples. You were the best role model for your sons who will indeed pass those lessons to our children exhibiting how to live, love, and enjoy.
You were the proverbial “People Person”. Being in sales all your life you met and befriended many who enjoyed your humor, thoughtfulness, and honest interest in them. Unselfish by nature, all you met were deeply touched. Needless to say, your infectious laugh drew all to join you in your zest for life. Life was not complicated for you, Dad. lt was simple and loving.
You were not of Polish descent, but thought you were. Every Dyngus Day you were first in line at ZB's in order to get “Your table”. Known as a very good dancer, you taught many others how. Everyone in your gang would get tired out, but not you.
As a Sales Rep for Standard Label of Elkhart for the past 35 years, displaying an impeccable work ethic, you and Tom, the owner of Standard, were daily coffee buddies and the employees at the company were like a second family. The daily routine was: up at 4:00 a.m., coffee at Ali's with other friends and then a few laps around Notre Dame, a visit to Mr. Fresh to help son James stock shelves, then on to Standard Label for more coffee breaks. That was really a full day's work.
The legacy you left is treasure and will certainly be shared with others.
Our family wants to thank the wonderful staff at Memorial's ICU for their tender, loving care. We are blessed in this community with very skilled and talented professionals.
Dad, Grandpa, Love of my life, you are missed. Rest in Peace. You are Home.
Given the current health environment, the visitation and funeral are limited to immediate family only. There will be a Public Memorial Mass and a Celebration of Life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hospice Foundation, Supporting Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545-5234.
Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN, has been entrusted with arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020