Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Plymouth Wesleyan Church
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Plymouth Wesleyan Church
11203 S. Michigan
Plymouth, IN
View Map
Donald Ray Eichorst


1930 - 2019
Donald Ray Eichorst Obituary
Donald Ray Eichorst

April 01, 1930 - Sept. 19, 2019

LAKEVILLE, IN - Donald Ray Eichorst died peacefully in the presence of loving family on Thursday, September 19, 2019. He married Darlene “Donna” Anderson in 1995, she survives. Surviving are his two sons John (Barbi) Eichorst and Jerry Eichorst and other family. Services are Friday, September 27th, 2019 at Plymouth Wesleyan Church 11203 S. Michigan, Plymouth, IN 46563. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until funeral at 12 noon. Burial and luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Plymouth Wesleyan Church. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019
