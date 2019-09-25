|
Donald Ray Eichorst
April 01, 1930 - Sept. 19, 2019
LAKEVILLE, IN - Donald Ray Eichorst died peacefully in the presence of loving family on Thursday, September 19, 2019. He married Darlene “Donna” Anderson in 1995, she survives. Surviving are his two sons John (Barbi) Eichorst and Jerry Eichorst and other family. Services are Friday, September 27th, 2019 at Plymouth Wesleyan Church 11203 S. Michigan, Plymouth, IN 46563. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until funeral at 12 noon. Burial and luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Plymouth Wesleyan Church. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019