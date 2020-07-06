1/1
Donald Richard Golden
1937 - 2020
Donald Richard Golden

Sept. 22, 1937 - June 26, 2020

MENTONE, IN - Donald Richard Golden, born September 22, 1937 to Arthur and Erma Golden of Mentone, Indiana, went to be with Jesus on June 26, 2020 at 4:00 am.

Don was an Army Veteran with a passion for engines, exploring junk yards, and most of all a love for Jesus. Throughout his life he was instrumental in establishing churches through his love of ministering in song. This passion was shared with his wife Jewell, who, accompanied him on piano.

Donald is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jewell Kaye (Mendenhall). He is also survived by 6 children, 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 2 siblings. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and 6 siblings.

A Memorial Service honoring the life of Donald Golden will be held at The Wooded Knot located at 4655 State Road 10, Tippecanoe, IN 46570. The service will be from 4pm - 8pm on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Light snacks will be provided. A donation box will be available for contributions to purchase a headstone for both Donald and Jewell. If you are unable to attend but would like to make a donation, please reach out to Don's granddaughter, Brittney Woodward, at 574-306-6565.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial service
04:00 - 08:00 PM
The Wooded Knot
