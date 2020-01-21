Home

Yoder-Culp Funeral Home
1911 South Main Street
Goshen, IN 46526
(574) 533-3153
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home
1911 South Main Street
Goshen, IN 46526
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home
1911 South Main Street
Goshen, IN 46526
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church
Donald Riley


1932 - 2020
Donald Riley Obituary
Donald Riley

Sept. 26, 1932 - Jan. 17, 2020

GOSHEN, IN - Donald Irvin Riley, 87, went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, Jan. 17, at his home in Goshen.

He was born Sept. 26, 1932 to William A. and Edith (Eslinger) Riley in his grandparents' farmhouse in Bremen.

He is survived by his wife Pat; a daughter, Sue Ann Riley of Goshen; a son, Jerry Lee (Donna) Riley of Goshen; two granddaughters, Julie Ann (Philip) Kilmer and Ashley Nichole (Kevin) Graber, both of Goshen; great-grandchildren, Hudson Riley Garber, Sofie Ashley Kilmer, and Phillip Deacon Kilmer all of Goshen; and a brother, Larry D. Riley of Osceola.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant great-granddaughter.

Mr. Riley graduated from Nappanee High School in 1950. He worked for Kroger's and met his future wife in 1950 at a YFC roller skating party.

Don was called to serve his country in Dec. of 1952 during the Korean Conflict and served in the U.S. Army. He was discharged in Nov. 1954. When he returned home, he married Patricia E. Smith, Jan. 7, 1955.

He was a member of the Brenneman Church where he designed and built the baptistry and the sound system they still use today, and served as a trustee on the church board.

While serving overseas in the Army, Don did carpentry work. When he came back to the states, he gave up his Kroger job, and became a full-time carpenter. He was employed by Gaylord Miller Construction, Arvid Swanson Construction, Art Stauffer Builders, and Homestead Builders all of Goshen. After retiring in 2001, he enjoyed making crafts and gifts with his carpentry skills.

He was a wonderful husband, father, grandpa, and great-grandpa.

Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 23 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home and Friday, Jan. 24 from 10 until the 11 a.m. Funeral service at Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church. Officiating will be Pastors Craig Garber, Harold Knight, and Matt Maloney.

Burial will follow at Violett Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 21, 2020
