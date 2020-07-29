Donald “Don” Swope
August 3, 1931 - July 23, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Donald “Don” Eugene Swope, 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at his daughter and son-in-law's home, which was also his home away from home in Florida.
Don was born on August 3, 1931 in South Bend to Horace B. and Velma Rosella (Vantine) Swope. He grew up with five brothers and one sister and to hear them tell stories of their childhood was always amusing. They didn't have much but each other and made many wonderful memories out of what they did have. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dolly, his parents, and brothers, Daniel, Richard, William, and Jack Swope.
Surviving are his daughter, Donna Bittner and her husband, Damon Bittner of Granger, IN; three grandchildren, Danielle (Troy) Williamson, Zachary Bittner, and Gabrielle Bittner; as well as two great-grandchildren, Brayden and Jocelyn; a brother, Dean Swope and sister, Betty “Bets” Rainwater, all of whom he was very close to and spent time with.
Don married the love of his life, Geraldine “Dolly” Watts in 1954 and they spent most of their life in South Bend and later enjoyed the last 20 years in Florida. It was nearly their 65th year of marriage when his wife passed and prior to her passing she had been sick for a couple of years; to watch Don nurture and care for her was truly touching and he rarely left her side. Don made his living as a local truck driver, he was a Veteran of the United States Army, and was a lifetime member of VFW Post 360. He enjoyed camping with his family and was best known for his massive camp fires; he enjoyed fishing, miniature golf, bowling with Dolly, finding a bargain at a garage sale, and many traveling adventures with his wife and daughter, which later included his son-in-law and his beloved grandchildren. After the first grandchild was born you could not keep Don or his wife from those grandbabies, they could not get enough of them all the way to the end. Anyone who knew Don knew how much he loved Notre Dame; he spent many years with his family at home football games with the same season tickets for over 20 years. Don, who was a man of very few words, made it clear with his actions and with his words that nothing meant more to him than his family, and he especially made that known towards the end of his journey before joining his loving wife.
Memorial contributions can be sent in memory of Donald Swope to The Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 31 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. with Funeral services at 2:30 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka.
