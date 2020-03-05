|
|
Donald Wayne
Blandford
Sept. 14, 1946 - March 3, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Donald Wayne Blandford, 73, of South Bend, passed away on March 3, 2020 at St. Joe Regional Medical Center. Donald shared many interests and especially enjoyed traveling, reading, and learning, but he will mostly be remembered for his kindness and generosity as a devoted husband, father, and friend.
Donald was born on September 14, 1946 in Parris Island, South Carolina to parents Richard Polin Blandford, U.S.M.C., Retired and Gladys Leola (Brady) Blandford, both of whom preceded him in death.
Donald was a 1964 graduate of Bloomington (IN) High School, where he was recognized as a member of the 1963 All-SIAC Southern Indiana Football “Dream Team” by the Evansville Courier and Press.
He went on to proudly serve in the United States Marine Corps, where he was awarded a Purple Heart for serving his country in the Vietnam conflict.
On June 7, 1969, Donald married Janet Sue Boruff at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Bloomington, IN. They were married for 33 years until Janet's death on January 13, 2003. High school sweethearts, Donald and Janet raised six children together and were actively involved in several social and professional organizations. They were both parishioners of St. Joseph Catholic Church in South Bend. Donald was a 32nd Degree Mason of the Scottish Rite, St. Joseph Lodge No. 45.
In 1971 Donald earned a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Indiana University in Bloomington. Upon graduation, he worked as a Certified Public Accountant for Coopers & Lybrand in South Bend, IN and subsequently owned and operated local businesses for over 40 years.
He is survived in death by his six children: Donald Wayne Blandford Jr. and his wife Julie of Raleigh, North Carolina, Brian Paul Richard Blandford of Bloomington, Indiana, Christian Matthew Blandford of South Bend, Indiana, Justin Jan Blandford and his wife Katie of Park City, Utah, Jill Blandford Holtsclaw and her husband Frank of Mishawaka, Indiana, and Patrick Stephen Blandford and his wife Stephanie of Lansing, Michigan. He is also survived by his brothers, Richard P. Blandford of Columbus, Indiana and Gorham Stephenson of Colorado Springs, Colorado, as well as eleven grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, Indiana from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 pm in the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 226 N. Hill St., South Bend, Indiana. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to The in Donald's honor. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020