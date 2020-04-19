|
Donald William Tyler
Aug. 23, 1961 - April 15, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Donald William Tyler, 58, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Donald was born on August 23, 1961 in South Bend to Dwayne and Edith Mae (Fissette) Tyler. He was preceded in death by his father, Dwayne; sister, Marcia Ann Tyler; and brothers, Michael Tyler and Daniel Tyler.
Surviving are his mother, Edith Mae Tyler of Mishawaka; siblings, Kenny (Bonnie) Tyler of Granger, Robert (Joyce) Tyler of Elberfeld, IN, and Jeanne Tyler of Mishawaka; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Donald was a longtime employee of the Mishawaka K-Mart and also worked for Monaco Coach. He was a 1979 graduate of Mishawaka High School. He loved watching all sports, especially the Chicago Cubs and all Notre Dame sports. Donald loved spending time with his family, playing cards, and the family cook outs. He loved golfing and was an avid fast pitch softball player for the Office Lounge and many other teams in the area. Donald loved his most loyal companion and friend, his cat, Sammy.
As per his wishes, there will be no formal services. Cremation will take place and due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19 a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020