Donald Zwierzynski



July 25, 1948 - Feb. 18, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Donald Zwierzynski, 70, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 in Memorial Hospital surrounded by family. Don was born on July 25, 1948 in South Bend to Ted and Rose (Bagarus) Zwierzynski. He owned multiple service stations and was the former owner of Indoor Garage Sale. Don loved to go to the casino and was Mr. Fix-it. He married the love of his life, Jeanette Wertz who survives along with 2 sisters, Suzanne (Rich) Montalvo and Rosalie (Les) Galloway; a sister-in-law, Charlotte Zwierzynski and numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving are Jeanette's children, Richard Harrell, Pam (Mike) Walker, Carmen (Rex) Davis, Thomas Hodges, and Kathy Hodges, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great granddaughter. Don was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Ted, Walt, and Steve; and a sister-in-law, Barb. Family and friends are welcome to gather for visitation from 4-8pm Friday, Feb 22 at Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue. Funeral Services will be celebrated at 10:00am Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Riverbend Cancer Services.