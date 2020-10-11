1/1
Donita Mae Chambliss
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donita Mae Chambliss

Sept. 9, 1957 - Oct. 3, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Donita Mae Chambliss passed away suddenly from this life on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Kindred Rehabilitation Center, Indianapolis, Indiana. She was 63 years of age.

Donita was born on September 9, 1957 in South Bend, Indiana to the union of her parents, Charles M. and Annie Pearl Chambliss, both of whom preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children, Marcus (Rodica) Chambliss and Tanisha Chambliss; grandchildren, Alexander, Xavier, and Mia Steele, and Sophia Chambliss; siblings, Danny C. Chambliss (now deceased), Derrick (Gloria) Chambliss, Diane (John) Buchanan, Darvin (Elizabeth) Chambliss, and god-sister, Elisa Waller; special friends, Kathy Jo Waters and Giovanna Edwards, along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Services for Donita Mae Chambliss will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Alford's Mortuary at 12:00 Noon. Visitation at 11:00 a.m.

Alford's Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit our webpage and sign the guest book at www.alfordsmortuaryinc.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
11:00 AM
Alford's Mortuary
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Service
12:00 PM
Alford's Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alford's Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved