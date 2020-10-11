Donita Mae Chambliss
Sept. 9, 1957 - Oct. 3, 2020
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Donita Mae Chambliss passed away suddenly from this life on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Kindred Rehabilitation Center, Indianapolis, Indiana. She was 63 years of age.
Donita was born on September 9, 1957 in South Bend, Indiana to the union of her parents, Charles M. and Annie Pearl Chambliss, both of whom preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Marcus (Rodica) Chambliss and Tanisha Chambliss; grandchildren, Alexander, Xavier, and Mia Steele, and Sophia Chambliss; siblings, Danny C. Chambliss (now deceased), Derrick (Gloria) Chambliss, Diane (John) Buchanan, Darvin (Elizabeth) Chambliss, and god-sister, Elisa Waller; special friends, Kathy Jo Waters and Giovanna Edwards, along with a host of other relatives and friends.
Services for Donita Mae Chambliss will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Alford's Mortuary at 12:00 Noon. Visitation at 11:00 a.m.
Alford's Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit our webpage and sign the guest book at www.alfordsmortuaryinc.com
.