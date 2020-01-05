|
|
Donn Mosier
Feb. 12, 1949 - Dec. 27, 2019
VANDALIA - Donn Mosier, age 70, of Vandalia, died Friday, December 27, 2019.
He was born February 12, 1949 in Dowagiac, Michigan to Donald Lee and Mary Jean Mosier. He married Lucinda K. Majewski October 10, 1970 in Cassopolis.
Donn served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was first and foremost a proud Marine. He bravely fought for his country in the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1969 under Mike Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines. Semper Fidelis!
Donn enjoyed playing poker, was an avid golfer, loved deer hunting and fishing, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, and always had a new card trick or riddle to tell. His family will cherish the videos he made throughout the years of wildlife, nature, and his grandchildren.
Donn worked over thirty years at the Cass County Road Commission. He loved plowing snow and making sure that families were able to travel safely. Upon retirement, he and Cindy enjoyed being snowbirds in Florida with their friends at Citrus Hill RV Park. During their summers back in Michigan, you could find Donnie driving truck at Community Mills and Tone Trucking. He also worked a few summers for Lumber Service LTD.
Donn will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of forty-nine years, Cindy Mosier; two daughters, Lisa (Eugene) Green of Dowagiac and Sherry (Tifton) Adams of Edwardsburg; four grandchildren, Bailey Green, Brandon Lovell, Skylar Adams, and Haylee Adams; one great-grandson, Hayden Adams; one sister, LeeAnne Mosier of Mishawaka; one brother, Mike (Linda) Mosier of Dowagiac; a host of nieces and nephews; and his very special Aunt Sandra Northrop.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Russ Mosier.
Family and friends will gather Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon for a casual attire time of sharing memories in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis. We will then process to Reames and Norton Cemetery where Mr. Mosier will be laid to rest with full Military Honors performed by active members of the Marine Corps and the Honor Guard of the Lt. William E. Lozier Post 10704.
The family prefers contributions in memory of Donn be made to Lt. William E. Lozier Post 10704, 131 South Broadway, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020