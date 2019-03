Donna B. Evangelisti



March 7, 1943 - March 1, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Donna B. Evangelisti, 75, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019.



Donna was born March 7, 1943 in Fort Wayne, IN to Joseph and Elizabeth (Riba) McLain. She is preceded in death by her father, Joseph McLain. On February 17, 1979, Donna married her loving husband of 40 years, Barri Evangelisti. The family left to cherish Donna's memory are her husband, Barri; mother, Elizabeth McLain; children, Jeffrey Bryant, Elizabeth (Jim Kocsis) Ryan, Laura Bryant, and Jennifer (Sam Snyder) Stone; step-children, Sue Evangelisti, Sandy Evangelisti, Ken Evangelisti, and Cris (Jamie) Evangelisti; grandchildren, Christine (Scott), Bryce, Hannah & Samantha, Mychel (Megan), Nicholas (Mercedez), Jessica (Rey), & Amanda, Cris (Morgan), Brittney (Dan) & Gabrielle (Kyle), Christopher & Brian, and Stephen; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Cindy) McLain; and a sister, Barbara (John) Nichols.



Donna graduated as valedictorian from St. Joseph High School. She then spent several years raising her family while pursuing her Bachelors degree from IU and completed her education at the University of Notre Dame with her Masters degree and PhD in Psychology. Donna's passion for the rights of the disabled guided her education choices and career working for ADEC. She was involved with the Special Olympics, Logan Industries, Reins of Life, and Camp Millhouse. Donna enjoyed her flower gardens, photography, collecting antiques, reading, and dining out with her husband. She was an avid Notre Dame football and women's basketball fan.



Visitation will be held 4:00pm-8:00pm, Thursday, March 7, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am, Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Cathedral of St. Matthew Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Sharing Meadows, P.O. Box 400, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371.



Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019