Donna Dee Rutkowski


1949 - 2020
Donna Dee Rutkowski Obituary
Donna Dee Rutkowski

March 29, 1949 - April 23, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Donna Rutkowski, 71, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family Thursday, April 23, 2020. Donna was born March 29, 1949 in South Bend to the late Richard and Dora (Gaut) Gosbin. She was also preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Dave Newhart.

Left to cherish the memory of Donna include her loving husband, Ralph Rutkowski; son, Doug (Paula Marshall) Jones, Jr.; stepchildren, Bradley (Shannon) Rutkowski, Michelle (Rick) Wireman, Kevin (Carie) Rutkowski, and Eric (Gwen) Rutkowski; grandchildren, Paige Jones, Doug Jones, III, and Jocilyn Jones; many step-grandchildren; brothers, Gilbert (Edna) Reed and Richard (Pam) Gosbin; and sister, Sandra Newhart.

Donna worked for the Midwest Embroidery and Riverbend (RACO) Credit Union. She enjoyed playing cards, puzzles, Cherry Dr. Pepper, and going to the pet stores. Donna loved animals, especially her dogs. She spent a lot of time with her mother before she passed.

Per her wishes, no services will be held. Condolences for the family may be sent via St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619 or made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020
