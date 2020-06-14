Donna Draper
Jan. 17, 1938 - June 12, 2020
NILES, MI - Donna Draper, 82, died Friday in St. Joseph, MI. Born Jan. 17, 1938 in St. Joseph, MI to the late Robert and Alice (Casselman) Draper, she was also preceded in death by brother, Robert Draper. Survivors include brother, Daniel (Carol) Draper & nephew, Todd Draper both of South Bend. Family wishes to thank her many wonderful neighbors, who so kindly assisted her for many years & the doctors & nurses who took care of her. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial gathering will be planned later. To be advised of this & condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.