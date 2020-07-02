Donna Esther Vanek
Dec. 4, 1971 - June 29, 2020
NICHOLASVILLE, KY - Donna Vanek, 48, was taken from her family along with her nephew Brody during a tragic automobile accident in Kentucky on Monday.
Donna was born December 4, 1971 in South Bend, IN to John and Norene (Grenert) Vanek; they preceded her in death. Donna is survived by her fiance, Shawn Perkins; sister, Rhonda (Rob Olenik) Bollaert; brothers, John Vanek, Jr. and Eddie Vanek; step-siblings, Tammy Krugh and Tommy Krugh; father & mother-in-law, Virgil & Pam Perkins; siblings-in-law, Rico, Kisha, & Tremayne Perkins, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Donna co-owned and operated Beyond the Surface Construction Company in Kentucky with her fiance Shawn. She was a very hard working, self-driven, motivated woman who would overcome any obstacle in her way, including conquering cancer. Donna gave great advice and guidance to her family and friends. She loved her family very much, especially her nieces and nephews. Donna was an amazing sister, aunt, and friend who will be greatly missed.
Visitation for Donna will be 3:00pm-8:00pm, Friday, July 3, 2020 with a Funeral Service beginning at 8:00pm in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, Mayflower Rd. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net
