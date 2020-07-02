1/1
Donna Esther Vanek
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Esther Vanek

Dec. 4, 1971 - June 29, 2020

NICHOLASVILLE, KY - Donna Vanek, 48, was taken from her family along with her nephew Brody during a tragic automobile accident in Kentucky on Monday.

Donna was born December 4, 1971 in South Bend, IN to John and Norene (Grenert) Vanek; they preceded her in death. Donna is survived by her fiance, Shawn Perkins; sister, Rhonda (Rob Olenik) Bollaert; brothers, John Vanek, Jr. and Eddie Vanek; step-siblings, Tammy Krugh and Tommy Krugh; father & mother-in-law, Virgil & Pam Perkins; siblings-in-law, Rico, Kisha, & Tremayne Perkins, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Donna co-owned and operated Beyond the Surface Construction Company in Kentucky with her fiance Shawn. She was a very hard working, self-driven, motivated woman who would overcome any obstacle in her way, including conquering cancer. Donna gave great advice and guidance to her family and friends. She loved her family very much, especially her nieces and nephews. Donna was an amazing sister, aunt, and friend who will be greatly missed.

Visitation for Donna will be 3:00pm-8:00pm, Friday, July 3, 2020 with a Funeral Service beginning at 8:00pm in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, Mayflower Rd. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Funeral service
08:00 PM
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved