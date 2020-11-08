1/1
Donna F. Johnson
Donna F. Johnson

May 5, 1935 - Nov. 3, 2020

PLYMOUTH, IN - Funeral services for Donna F. Johnson will be held on Wednesday, November 11 at 2 p.m. at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth. She is survived by her sisters, Phyllis Lacy and Bonna Hindel; and many nieces and nephews. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, A. Dale Jonson; and sister, Ellen Whittaker. Burial will be in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.

It is mandated that family members and their guests wear masks. Condolences can be sent to the family through the website: www.johnson-danielson.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
