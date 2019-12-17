|
Donna J. Mason
Nov. 26, 1940 - Dec. 14, 2019
OSCEOLA - Donna J. Mason, age 79, of Osceola, IN passed away on December 14, 2019. She was born on November 26, 1940 in South Bend, Indiana to Donald McCormick and Mabel Sater. On February 14, 1987 Donna married the love of her life, Richard Mason. She enjoyed drawing, writing, flowers, working with numbers, and most importantly spending time with her family. Donna is survived by her husband, Richard Mason of Osceola, IN; her children, Alice (Teodoso) Hernandez of Elkhart, IN, Fred (Michelle) Foulks of South Bend, IN, Richard (Leeann) Mason of Osceola, IN, Gloria Mason of Osceola, IN, and Nancy (Les) Carriveau of Osceola, IN; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; brothers, Paul McCormick and David McCormick both of California; sister, Janice Keith of Iowa; nieces, nephew, cousins, and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Peggy Weinger and Ted Sater. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 1:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561. Friends may visit from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 and 1 hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Ronald McDonald House of South Bend, 610 N. Michigan St., Ste. 310, South Bend, IN 46601; or Kidney Foundation, 120 S. St. Joseph Street, South Bend, IN 46601. To share a remembrance of Donna or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 17, 2019