Donna J. Price
Donna J. Price

Jan. 25, 1944 - July 17, 2020

PLYMOUTH, IN - Donna J. Price, 76, passed away in her home at 7:17 p.m. on July 17, 2020.

Born in Goshen, Indiana on January 25, 1944, Donna was the daughter of Harold C. and Waneta (Parcell) Young. She attended Bremen schools.

On July 2, 1977 in the Plymouth Church of the Brethren, Donna married Floyd “Lowell” Price.

Donna worked for various companies in the county, but she loved working for TJ Snuggles in Bremen.

A social butterfly, Donna never had an enemy, and she was there for anyone at any time. Her family meant everything to her and being with them brought her the greatest joy. She enjoyed crocheting, pulling weeds and tending to her garden, and reading. She was an avid Coca-Cola collector, and she made over 100 lap blankets for the local nursing homes.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Lowell, and their children: Stephen Weiss of LaPaz, Pam (Greg) Shell of LaPaz, Gloria Ecker of Grovertown, Lisa (Earl) Blount of Plymouth, Wendy Newman of Nappanee, Barb (Eric) Grubbs of LaPaz, and Gail (James) Whaley of Rochester, nine grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are her siblings: Carol (Keenan) Wynn, Mary Nethercutt, Karen (Roy) Bowling, Nancy Morris, Pattie (Ron) Eutsey, Jessie (Greg) Whaley, Ralph (Mary) Young, Clifford (Jacque) Young, Don (Jennifer) Young, and Richard Nusbaum, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Betty Bowling and Roger Young; sons-in-law, Todd Hovarter and Gary Ecker; and granddaughters, Rachael and Stephany Grubbs.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N Michigan Street, Plymouth.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Burial will follow at the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.

Memorial contributions can be made to Asera Care Hospice, 5405 N. Main Street, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

PLEASE NOTE: For your protection, the entire funeral home staff will wear masks. It is mandated that family members and their guests do so as well. The funeral home will not provide any masks.

Condolences may be sent to the family through the website: www.johnson-danielson.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
