Dr. Donna Jeanne



Kelly, Ph.D.



April 30, 1955 - August 23, 2020



MISHAWAKA, IN - Dr. Donna Jeanne Kelly, Ph.D. has continued her spiritual development and returned to the light after passing due to a sudden aggressive cancer.



Donna was born in South Bend, Indiana and grew up in Mishawaka, Indiana. She met her husband at Mishawaka High School in 1973. She obtained her Bachelor and Master Degrees from Indiana University-Bloomington where she finished with a Master of Arts in Speech and Language Pathology in 1979. As a student at IU, she developed a life-long love of IU basketball and became a dedicated fan of college basketball.



Moving to Missouri, she worked for the Child Development Unit at the Mid-Missouri Mental Health Center in Columbia. In 1983 she relocated to Kansas City where she became an instructor with the Children's Rehabilitation Unit at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, KS. While at the Children's Rehabilitation Unit she began working on her doctoral degree at the University of Kansas-Lawrence under the direction of Dr. Mable Rice. She completed her doctoral degree in Child Language with a focus on language acquisition and disorders in children.



She was an Associate Professor at Marquette University from 1990 until 2003 guiding and mentoring undergraduate and graduate students in child language development, diagnostics, and clinical practice. In 2003, she and her family moved to Little Rock, Arkansas after she accepted a position as an Associate Professor with the University of Arkansas-Little Rock.



Donna was a lifelong sports fan. Growing up close to Chicago, she was a Cubs and Bears fan in her early childhood. While at IU-Bloomington, she watched Bobby Knight take the Hoosiers to the NCAA Championship in 1976. Later, she celebrated the University of Kansas Jayhawks win of the NCAA title in 1988. She was a Jim McMahon fan during his time with the Bears and she loved being able to watch him play with the Vikings against the Green Bay Packers in the old County Stadium in Milwaukee. She became a lifelong Packer fan while living in Milwaukee and watching Brett Favre play. She shared the disappointment of every Cubs fan, especially in 2003, but was overjoyed with their World Series win in 2016.



The most important person in her life was her son, Patrick. She was a strong advocate for his education and ensured educational and development experiences that would contribute to his intellectual and personal growth.



During her 30 years at Marquette and the University of Arkansas-Little Rock, she taught, guided, and mentored hundreds of students in the profession as clinical Speech and Language Pathologists in Wisconsin and Arkansas. She became a trusted advisor and counselor to a multitude of students during her tenure. Many of her former students became lifelong friends. More importantly to her, during her years of clinical practice and supervision, she made significant differences in the lives of hundreds, if not thousands of children, parents and their families.



Donna's parents, Wilma Jane Kelly (nee Stanley) and Ralph H. Kelly, preceded her passing. She is survived by her brother, Robert Kelly of Cranston, Rhode Island and her son, Patrick Kellycooper.



Donna will be interred in the Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka, Indiana near her mother. The family requests that memorial contributions to the Little Rock Friends (Quakers) at 3415 Markham Street, Little Rock, AR 72205 be made in lieu of flowers or cards.





