|
|
Donna Jones
Nov. 14, 1928 - August 8, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Donna Marie Jones, 90, of South Bend, IN passed away August 8, 2019 surrounded by loving family. She was born November 14, 1928 to the union of Austin and Edna Wicks in La Porte County. She was the youngest of her siblings raised on the farm. Donna was known for her sense of humor and often shared stories of growing up on the farm. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and gardening in her spare time. Donna leaves to cherish her memory, six children: David (Cindy) Jones of Vandalia, MI, Ray (Diane) Jones of Cassopolis, MI, Wanda (Dwaine) Siade of Edwardsburg, MI, Connie Jones of Osceola, IN, Rosalie Adams of South Bend, IN, and Roger (Lisa) Jones of Rockford, IL; one sister, Barb Geyer of Bremen, IN; fifteen grandchildren: James Jones, Brandon Jones, Carrie Kinasz, Adam Siade, Samuel Adams, Jeremy Siade, Alexander Adams, Melissa Gorczynski, Michael Jones, Mindy Law, Kevin Jones, Danielle Petzold, Austen Jones, Connor Jones, and Jonathan Adams, eleven great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and a host of family and friends. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Francis Jones; and twin infant son, John Wayne Jones in 1959. Funeral service will take place 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 14, 2019 with visitation one hour prior at Faith Apostolic Ministries, 909 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, IN. Burial will take place at Hanna Cemetery, in Hanna, Indiana. Arrangements are entrusted to www.BoydandSonFuneralhome.com where tributes may be shared.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019