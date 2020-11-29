1/1
Donna Kay Baumgartner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Kay

Baumgartner

May 18, 1938 - Nov. 24, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Donna Kay Baumgartner, 82, of South Bend, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She was born on May 18, 1938 in Cambria, Illinois to the late Richard and Wilma (Morris) Craft. On November 11, 1961 she married John R. Baumgartner who survives. Donna is also survived by two daughters, Tracy Schultz of South Bend, Indiana and Deborah Marie Womack of Ridgecrest, California; one son, Jon M. (Deb) Baumgartner of Granger, Indiana; three grandchildren, Alec and Ashton Baumgartner, and Breanna Schultz; two sisters, Nancy Lightner and Janette Craft; one half sister, Tammy Board-Gatheright, and one brother, Richard Craft.

Donna had worked for Associates Investments for over 12 years. She was a cookie lady for Hope Rescue Mission for many years. Donna and her husband were foster parents to 26 children during their life. They were awarded the Foster Parents of the year award in 1977. She used to sing at various nursing homes for many years. Donna and her husband John took part in many chili cookoffs throughout the years.

Due to the current pandemic no services are scheduled at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or The Michael J. Fox Foundation. To leave an expression of sympathy please visit www.kaniewski.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved