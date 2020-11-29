Donna Kay
Baumgartner
May 18, 1938 - Nov. 24, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Donna Kay Baumgartner, 82, of South Bend, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She was born on May 18, 1938 in Cambria, Illinois to the late Richard and Wilma (Morris) Craft. On November 11, 1961 she married John R. Baumgartner who survives. Donna is also survived by two daughters, Tracy Schultz of South Bend, Indiana and Deborah Marie Womack of Ridgecrest, California; one son, Jon M. (Deb) Baumgartner of Granger, Indiana; three grandchildren, Alec and Ashton Baumgartner, and Breanna Schultz; two sisters, Nancy Lightner and Janette Craft; one half sister, Tammy Board-Gatheright, and one brother, Richard Craft.
Donna had worked for Associates Investments for over 12 years. She was a cookie lady for Hope Rescue Mission for many years. Donna and her husband were foster parents to 26 children during their life. They were awarded the Foster Parents of the year award in 1977. She used to sing at various nursing homes for many years. Donna and her husband John took part in many chili cookoffs throughout the years.
