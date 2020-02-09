|
|
Donna M. Oakley
March 30, 1947 - Jan. 31, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Donna M. Oakley passed away Friday afternoon, January 31, 2020. She was born in Oakland, California to parents Clinton C. and Margaret Gilliam on March 30, 1947. After graduating from the Kaiser Foundation School of Nursing, she served as a Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. During that time she met Larry D. Oakley at Wright Patterson Medical Center and they were married on April 19, 1971. She was employed by Elkhart General Hospital for forty-two years as a critical care nurse and shift coordinator. She went on to further her education by graduating from the College of St. Francis with a Bachelors degree in Health Arts.
Her family was the love of her life. She was a supportive mother and grandmother, attending every school function and sporting event. She enjoyed cruising with her family to places such as Alaska, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America. Many hours were spent gardening and taking Sunday drives in their Corvette.
She is survived by her husband, Larry D. Oakley of Mishawaka, daughter, Jennifer M. Fisher of Mishawaka, son, Matthew B. Oakley (Jillian) of Mishawaka; and grandchildren, Blaine, Madison, Grace, Athena, Joshua, and Drayke. She is also survived by her mother, Margaret Gilliam of Salt Lake City, Utah, her sister, Peggy Merrill of Salt Lake City, Utah, and her brother, Clinton Gilliam (Susanne) of Sudbury, Massachusetts. She was loved by her Black Lab, Harley, her German Shepard, Maxwell and her parrot, Alex.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Pet Refuge or Hospice.
A celebration of life will take place in the future.
Condolences for the family may be made at www.chapelhillmemorials.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020