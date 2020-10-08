1/1
Donna O'Connor
Donna O'Connor

Nov. 9, 1927 - Oct. 5, 2020

NORTH LIBERTY, IN - Donna O'Connor, 92, of North Liberty, passed away peacefully, Monday, October 5, 2020 at her residence.

Donna was born November 9, 1927 in Lima, Ohio, to the late Clayton and Grace (Bigelow) Pugsley.

On November 15, 1945 in North Liberty, Donna married William H. O'Connor; he preceded her in death July 30, 2001.

She retired from Derby. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in North Liberty. Donna was a proud woman who loved God and her family.

Surviving are her children, Robbie (Dean) Luther of Walkerton, Kevin O'Connor of North Liberty, and Mark (Sharon) O'Connor of North Liberty; 12 grandchildren: Michelle (Patrick) Quick, Jaron (Gretel) O'Connor, Jessica (James) Beam, Carissa (Christopher) Bland, Carissa (Quin) Morris, Patrick (Cara) Luther, Wesley (Adrienne) O'Connor, Donald (Mayra) O'Connor, Aacen (Megan) O'Connor, Crystal (R.J.) Greer, Jermaine O'Connor, and Tiara O'Connor, 17 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Also surviving is her brother, Larry Pugsley of Minnesota.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, Edgar and Robert Pugsley, a grandson, Chad O'Connor, and a sister, Elinore.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be from 4-7PM Friday, October 16, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, 407 Elm Street, North Liberty, Indiana 46554.

Burial will take place at Porter Rea Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the First Baptist Church, 407 Elm Street, North Liberty, Indiana 46554.

Palmer Funeral Home - North Liberty Chapel, 202 North Main Street, North Liberty, Indiana 46554, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences can be directed to the O'Connor family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Home
202 N Main Street
North Liberty, IN 46554
574 656-8362
