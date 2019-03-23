Home

Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
521 E. Main Street
Niles, MI 49120
269-683-1155
Donna Rhodes

Donna Rhodes Obituary
Donna Rhodes

Dec. 10, 1950 - March 18, 2019

NILES, MI - Donna Marie (Carter) Rhodes, 68, of Niles, passed away at her home on Monday, March 18, 2019.

Donna, or Grandma Nonna as she was called by her grandchildren, was born on December 10, 1950, to the late Leon and Maneen (Samples) Carter in Gideon, Missouri. Donna graduated from Niles High School in 1969. For over 15 years Donna has worked in the Deli at Harding's Friendly Market in Buchanan, even holding the position of department manager for several years.

Donna loved spending time outdoors, working on her flowers in her yard, and swinging in the hot sun. But, most of all, she enjoyed her family. They were her pride and joy and she loved every minute she got with them.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Jim Coleman. Donna is survived by her children, Lisa (Don Swartz) DeMeulenaere, Nikki Welch, and Nathan Rhodes, all of Niles; grandchildren, Joshua, Ava, Kaitlyn, Chelsey, and Jorrdan; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Janice Coleman, her twin Ronnie (Barb) Carter, Jena Johnson, and Mark (Anna) Carter all of Niles; and many extended family members, close friends, and customers.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Portage Road General Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. with a time of visitation one hour prior. Pastor Dennis Carpenter will be officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles. www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 23, 2019
