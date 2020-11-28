Donna Wyant
Aug. 7, 1927 - Nov. 22, 2020
DOWAGIAC, MI - Donna J. Wyant, 93, of Dowagiac, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Lakeland Hospital in Niles.
Donna was born on August 7, 1927, to the late Ermie and Florine (Benton) Fraze in Dowagiac, Michigan.
After graduating from Dowagiac High School, Donna went on to further her education, receiving her degree from Michigan State University.
On October 10, 1948, she wed Victor Wyant at a ceremony in Niles, Michigan.
Donna and her late husband Vic owned and operated their dairy farm for over 55 years. While Donna was able to perform a variety of tasks on the farm, she took pride in supervising irrigation and the cattle from her office on the patio. Donna invested countless hours of dedicated service to the Cass County 4H, serving as a Key Leader for many years. In addition to the family business, Donna was a school bus driver for Niles Community Schools for nearly 27 years. Donna looked forward to her weekly schedule, including lunch with Niles retired school bus drivers, cutting the grass each week, and having her hair done. Donna's faith was extremely important to her and she attended Coulter's Chapel Church of God for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Victor Wyant; daughter-in-law, Robin Wyant; and sister, Coral Fraze.
Donna is survived by her children, Diana (William) Grabemeyer of Dowagiac, Wanda (Allen) Fogo of Golden, Colorado, Donald Wyant of Dowagiac, Sandra (Gary) Wank of Mattawan, Michael (Mary Ann) Wyant of Finchville, Kentucky, and Ellen (Todd) Petro of Dowagiac; grandchildren, Sarah (Chris) Starrett, Heidi (Joel) Layman, Kim (Nathan) Mudd, Kris (Joni) Fogo, Kurt (Emily) Wyant, Kraig (Sabrina) Wyant, Jessica (Chris) Garrett Jaeger, Josh Garrett, Rachel Petro, and Luke Petro; great-grandchildren, Madelyn (Blake) Starrett Wallis, Gwen and Adah Starrett, Andrew, Allison and Matthew Layman, Sawyer Mudd, Sadie, Nolan and Harper Wyant, and Lillian Jaeger; sister, Patricia Moore of Dowagiac, and many extended family members and close friends.
Due to COVID restrictions private family funeral services took place Friday, November 27, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home in Niles, with a visitation. Funeral services were recorded and are available for viewing by visiting the funeral home website. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions in Donna's name may do so to Coulter's Chapel Church of God or the Cass County Fair.
Condolences, photos, and memories can be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com
.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.
Donna will be fondly remembered for her unwavering faith, her love of family, and kindness shown to all.